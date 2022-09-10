Telangana: Two brothers washed away during Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: In an incident reported from Suryapet on Friday two men were allegedly washed away while immersing the Ganesh idol in a canal.

The incident occured at Kotinayakatanda in Atmakur Mandal. The victims were identified as Daravath Surya and Daravath Nagu. The police searched for the men along with the locals. The bodies are yet to be found.

In a similar incident reported from Haryana, 20 persons were washed away during Ganesh’s immersion. Out of these six persons died.

In the first incident, nine of 20 people were swept away by the strong current in the canal when they were carrying an idol for immersion in Jhagadoli village, Mahendragarh district. While four died, others were rescued and hospitalised by the district administration. In the second incident, two people drowned in the Yamuna river in the Sonipat district.

“The news of the untimely death of many people due to drowning in the canal during Ganpati immersion in Mahendragarh and Sonipat districts is heart-wrenching. We all stand with the families of the deceased in this difficult time. NDRF team has saved many people from drowning, I pray for their speedy recovery,” Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said in a tweet.

महेंद्रगढ़ और सोनीपत जिले में गणपति विसर्जन के दौरान नहर में डूबने से कई लोगों की असामयिक मृत्यु का समाचार हृदयविदारक है।



इस कठिन समय में हम सभी मृतकों के परिजनों के साथ खड़े हैं।



NDRF की टीम ने कई लोगों को डूबने से बचा लिया है, मैं उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना करता हूँ। — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) September 9, 2022

With inputs from IANS