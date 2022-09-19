Telangana: After raids by NIA, PFI members arrive for questioning

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency is continuing its investigation into the Popular Front of India (PFI) Nizamabad case on Monday.

The agency had detained four persons from PFI on Sunday from Telangana. The agency carried out raids at 38 locations in Telangana and AP in connection with a case filed on 26 August on the directions of Union Home Ministry.

The Nizamabad police initially booked a case against one Karate master Abdul Khader of Nizamabad and other PFI activists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The NIA issued notices to several persons from PFI asking them to appear before the agency on Monday and join investigation into the case. Those issued notices reached the NIA office and reportedly presented themselves before the investigation officials of the case.

Meanwhile the NIA team detained four persons from PFI for further investigation into the case outside as part of the investigation. The agency is expected to make a few arrest in the case.

Four persons including Abdul Khader the Karate master were arrested by the Nizamabad VI Town police on 5 July and remanded. All of them are in jail now and NIA sources said they were questioned in the case.