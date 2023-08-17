Telangana: Agniveer Recruitment Rally in Khammam from Sept 1 to 7

Hyderabad: Agniveer Recruitment Rally 2023-24 will be held in Khammam from September 1 to 7, informed the director of the Army Recruiting Office, Colonel Keats K Das.

The examination is set to be conducted in two stages wherein the first stage has an online written test that has been completed.

As many as 7397 candidates have been selected in the online test and physical and medical tests will be conducted for them at Sardar Patel Stadium.

Also Read Hyderabad: First batch of 116 Agniveers graduate from AOC Centre

Colonel Das chaired a meeting with District Collector VP Gautham and Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier on Wednesday.

During the meeting, discussions over security, transport, drinking water, CCTV cameras and other logistics required for the recruitment rally were held.

Speaking to the media, the Colonel said that the date and time of attendance have been included in the admit card of the candidates.

“The absence of mandatory documents is not permissible and candidates must bring all required documents along with them,” said the Colonel.

Collector Gautham said that all necessary arrangements would be made for the Agniveer recruitment rally.

“There was no scope for middlemen and the recruitment rally would be conducted in a transparent manner according to merit and physical standards,” the collector said.

Commissioner Warrier warned if anyone approaches the candidates to pass them in physical events, they should immediately inform the nearest police station and strict action would be taken against such people.