Telangana Agriculture min slams BJP over fertilizer supply row

Hyderabad: Telangana‘s Agriculture minister, Thummala Nageswara Rao, on Wednesday, July 30, lashed out at state BJP leaders, accusing them of making “irrelevant statements” regarding fertiliser supply. He criticised their demand for his resignation, calling it a “sign of their ignorance.”

Speaking to reporters at his office in Hyderabad, the minister specifically targeted state BJP chief N Ramchander Rao, stating, “While the state government is asking the Centre about the fertiliser allocation for the current Kharif season, BJP state leaders are talking about fertiliser supply in the past Rabi season. Furthermore, their demand for me to resign is a testament to their foolishness. If Ramachander Rao makes such nonsensical statements to consolidate his position as the state BJP president, farmers will not tolerate it at all.”

Minister Nageswara Rao elaborated on the state’s fertiliser requirements, particularly for urea. He stated that the highest urea consumption in Telangana during the Kharif season is 10.48 lakh tonnes. Therefore, the state government requested 11.50 lakh tonnes of urea, he added.

“The Centre, however, citing a surplus of 1.92 lakh tonnes of urea from the 2024-25 Rabi season in the state, allocated only 9.80 lakh tonnes,” the minister explained. “Out of this, 6.60 lakh tonnes were allocated until July, but only 4.36 lakh tonnes have been received. There is already a deficit of another 2.24 lakh tonnes for this month alone. The state still needs to receive 5.44 lakh tonnes of urea in the next two months.”

The minister challenged Ramchander Rao, urging him to verify the figures from the Centre before making demands like resignation.

“Instead of reading what others write for you, take responsibility for ensuring that the necessary urea for the state arrives on time,” he advised. “If you state that you will resign from your post if the Centre does not provide urea according to the allocations, the farmers of the state will appreciate it.”