Telangana: Ahead of National BJP meet, 4 BJP corporators join TRS

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received a big shock as four of their Corporators from GHMC and Tandur BJP floor leader joined TRS in the presence of TRS Working President and state IT Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR). The ceremony was held at Telangana Bhavan in the city.

This development came just one day before BJP’s National executive meeting which is scheduled to be held on July 2 and 3 in the city.

Live: TRS Party Working President @KTRTRS speaking at the Kalwakurthy leaders joining program at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad https://t.co/tcThqvr4Ky — TRS Party (@trspartyonline) June 30, 2022

Hasthinapuram Corporator Banoth Sujatha Naik, Rajendranagar Corporator Podavu Archana Prakash, Jubilee Hills Corporator Venkatesh, Adikmet Corporator Sunita Prakash Goud, Tandur Municipal BJP Floor leader Sinduja Goud, Councilor Asif were welcomed into the TRS party by KTR.

Recently, BJP Corporators from the GHMC met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The current move by the corporators has come as a blow to BJP.