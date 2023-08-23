Telangana: Ahead of poll, Congress vows Rs 4000 pension, cylinder for Rs 500

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President, Revanth Reddy, has declared the party’s comprehensive set of measures aimed at enhancing the welfare of the state’s populace once the Congress assumes power in Telangana. During an event that marked the induction of leaders from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) into the Congress, Revanth Reddy outlined key policy initiatives that reflect the party’s resolve to address critical issues affecting the citizens.

Revanth Reddy announced that a pension amounting to Rs 4,000 will be implemented. Additionally, the Congress envisions loan waiver scheme, granting farmers a relief of Rs 2 lakh from their existing loan burdens.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth Reddy said that the era of dynastic rule under the leadership of K Chandrasekhar Rao will come to an end in Telangana. He expressed optimism about a resurgence of governance that mirrors the ideals of Amma Raj – a reference to former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s reign marked by people-centric policies.

Revanth Reddy further disclosed the party’s intention to provide a monthly pension of Rs 4,000 to a diverse range of beneficiaries, including the elderly, widows, disabled individuals, bidi workers, handloom workers, destitute women, AIDS patients, and dialysis patients. The announcement underscores the Congress’s commitment to fostering social inclusion and alleviating the struggles of vulnerable segments.

As part of the event, individuals such as Rajasekhar Reddy, Director of Chevella Agricultural Co-operative Society, and former Market Committee Director Ravindra formally joined the Congress. Revanth Reddy extended a warm welcome to the newcomers and underscored the significance of their commitment to the party’s vision.

Reviving longstanding promises, Revanth Reddy underscored that pledges made to the public during the Telangana movement have been left unfulfilled. He specifically cited the unmet assurances of providing 3 acres of land for Dalits and constructing double bedroom houses for the economically disadvantaged. Drawing attention to the plight of farmers, he lamented that 88,000 farmers have succumbed to adversity in the past nine years.

Charging the current administration with resource mismanagement, Revanth Reddy claimed that KCR’s family has amassed wealth exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore. Alleging encroachment on significant swathes of land around Hyderabad by KCR’s family, he pointed to a disturbing trend of resource appropriation.

Promoting sustainable agricultural practices, Revanth Reddy stressed on supplying free electricity to farmers. He also outlined a plan for significant job creation, aiming to fill 2 lakh vacancies within the first year of the Congress’s tenure. This strategic approach aligns with the party’s broader objective of combating unemployment among the youth.

Revanth Reddy further unveiled plans to provide cooking gas cylinders to economically disadvantaged individuals at a cost of Rs 500, and to extend medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh free of charge through the Arogyashree initiative.