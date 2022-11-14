Telangana: AIFRTE demands to scrap NEP, EWS

Hyderabad: The All-India Forum of Right to Education (AIFRTE), Chairman, Professor Jagmohan Singh on Sunday, urged Telangana not to implement the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP), as it was against social justice, and adopt an education policy in line with the constitutional values.

Jagmohan Singh, who was elected AIFRTE chairman at the seventh national council has vowed to build a national-level people’s movement against the ‘fascist’ educational policy of the Central government.

AIFRTE executive secretary Dr V Prasad claimed that NEP would make education a business, with fee hikes in prominent educational institutions resulting in the poor and backward sections of society being denied opportunities to enter reputed government institutions to study.

AIFRTE executive member Prof G Haragopal said that only a strong people’s movement can stop the ‘destruction’ NEP is causing. He urged the democratic, left, and opposition parties to come together to reject the anti-people NEP.

The three-day AIFRTE national council meeting that concluded in Hyderabad on Sunday was attended by 200 representatives from 12 states.

It passed a resolution to scrap NEP and EWS (Economically Weaker Section) reservations, demanded the release of Prof Anand Teltumbde, and also end attacks on student and teacher movements among other issues.