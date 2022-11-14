World Diabetes Day: Free diabetes screening camp at Kamineni

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Diabetes Day (14th Nov 2022), Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, Hyderabad, is organizing a free diabetes screening camp which costs the value of Rs.2500 for people who are experiencing diabetes. This package includes RBS, ECG, UREA, Serum Creatinine, and doctor consultation.

Those suffering from the above–mentioned issues can attend free check-up camps to get a second opinion from doctors.

“Kamineni Hospitals has always been at the forefront of providing healthcare services to the public. Diabetes is a chronic illness that can cause blindness, heart disease, and kidney diseases, among other serious complications. To improve diabetes management, prevent complications, and enhance the quality of life, it is imperative to raise the awareness levels of access to diabetes care. On the basis of that, we are offering a free screening camp today” Says, Gayathri Kamineni, COO, Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad.

This free diabetes screening camp will be conducted on 14th November between 10.00 am and 4.00 pm at Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, Hyderabad, Telangana.