Telangana: AIMIM has no love for Muslims, alleges Bandi in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that the AIMIM party had no love for the Muslim community.

Speaking to reporters in Karimnagar on Wednesday, Bandi said, “The AIMIM has no love for the Muslims in Telangana. If it is so concerned why is there less development in the Old City area? Why are Muslims not getting jobs and passports?” he asked.

Bandi was reacting to a statement made by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi who described the saffron party as a “venomous serpent”.

“Instead of making tall statements sitting in Darus-us-Salam, why can’t the AIMIM contest all the seats in Telangana? If it does, BJP will ensure they are defeated,” Bandi said.

He attended the Bhumi Puja ceremony of Lord Venkateshwara temple at Padmanagar in Karimnagar.

Song in honour of PM Modi

At a programme held at the BJP state headquarters in Hyderabad, Bandi released a song dedicated to the nine-year rule of the Narendra Modi-led Central Government.

‘‘మహా జన సంపర్క్ అభియాన్’’ ద్వారా… నరేంద్రమోదీ గారి, 9 ఏళ్ల సుపరిపాలన విజయాలను, ఇంటింటికి చేరవేసేందుకు.. బిజెపి దేశవ్యాప్తంగా అనేక కార్యక్రమాలను నిర్వహిస్తున్నది. ఇందులో భాగంగా తెలంగాణలో, కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వ అభివృద్ది కార్యక్రమాలు, సంక్షేమ పథకాలను గడప గడపకు తీసుకెళ్లాలని… pic.twitter.com/3WACG6zyPk — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) May 31, 2023

He inaugurated the Mahajan Sampark Abhiyan programme which aims at a door-to-door campaign highlighting the achievements of the Modi government. The campaign will be held from June 1 to June 30.

“In the first week of June, the party will conduct press conferences, social media interactive sessions and visits to the Central government projects at the parliamentary constituency level. In the subsequent week, similar programmes would be held at the assembly constituency level, besides holding meetings with like-minded people. From June 15 to 21, there would be public meetings at all the assembly constituencies, mobilising not less than 5,000 people for each meeting,” Bandi said.

“On June 21, the party leaders would take part in the Yoga Divas programme. From June 22 to 28, the BJP leaders would identify the beneficiaries of the Central government schemes and hold Atmeeya Sammelanams with them, besides taking the schemes to every doorstep,” Bandi added.