Telangana: AIMIM workers held for attacking BRS MLA in Bodhan

Hyderabad: Police arrested ten AIMIM party workers who allegedly attempted to murder Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA Shakeel Ahmed during a program in Bodhan town in Nizamabad district on Friday.

The arrested are Althaf, Naveed, Akhil, Rakeeb, Shezan, Taher, Irfan, Ashu, Parvez Gidda, and Nabeel. Few others are absconding.

Based on a complaint by the BRS leader, an FIR was launched.

The FIR stated that on Friday afternoon, he along with his party workers were on their way to attend a development program in Bodhan municipal area, 17 ward Aliabad colony.

Accused Althaf and Naveed, who had personal grudges in the past against Shakeel, obstructed his way and intended to murder him. However, Shakeel managed to escape with the help of police and nearby locals.

The FIR states that Shakeel’s colleague Zubeer was punched by an iron knuckle punch by Naveed.

A case under Section 307, 324 and 341 r/w 34 of the IPC has been booked.