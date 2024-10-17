Telangana aims for TB-free status by 2025, says Governor

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma while speaking at the launch of the 75th TB Seal Sale Campaign held at Darbar Hall in Raj Bhavan has reiterated that Tuberculosis (TB) is entirely curable, urging a united and focused effort to eliminate the disease from the state.

The Governor, who also serves as the President of the Tuberculosis Association of Telangana, highlighted the advancements in treatment under the National TB Control Programme.

He called on TB patients to follow their treatment plans meticulously and encouraged the association to intensify its efforts to lower the incidence of the disease.

“To achieve a TB-free India by 2025, it is crucial to ensure active community involvement and support from families at all levels,” Governor Varma stated.

He also praised the Tuberculosis Association of Telangana for its significant contributions in the fight against TB in the state.

The event was presided over by Dr. T.V. Venkateswarulu, during which a new executive body was elected. Dr. Sudhir Prasad and Dr. C.N. Prasad were appointed as Vice Chairmen, while D. Balachander was named General Secretary. Fifteen other members were also selected for the executive committee, according to a Raj Bhavan communiqué.

Governor Varma concluded by urging all stakeholders to strengthen their resolve in the battle against TB, aiming for complete eradication in the coming years.