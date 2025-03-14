Telangana aims to become a global leader: CM Revanth seeks MEA support

Hyderabad: Telangana is setting its sights on becoming a global leader over the next 25 years, with a series of high-profile international events planned for Hyderabad in 2025. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has sought the support of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to boost the state’s global standing.

During a meeting in Delhi on Thursday, CM Revanth Reddy outlined Telangana’s vision and highlighted key events such as the Miss World pageant, Global Deep Tech Summit, Bharat Summit, Animation Gaming and VFX event, and India Joy. These events, he said, will enhance Telangana’s reputation in technology, entertainment, and innovation.

To ensure the success of these initiatives under the ‘Telangana Rising’ campaign, the Chief Minister urged Jaishankar to extend diplomatic and logistical support. He also requested assistance in promoting Telangana’s progress on international platforms.

Jaishankar acknowledged Telangana’s rapid growth and assured full cooperation, recognizing Hyderabad as a key hub for economic and cultural advancements.

Former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid, Lok Sabha members Dr. Mallu Ravi (Nagarkurnool) and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy (Bhuvanagiri), along with Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Yadav, also participated in the discussions.