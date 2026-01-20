Telangana aims to increase its GDP contribution to 10 pc: Minister

Hyderabad: Telangana has set the goal of raising its contribution to India’s GDP to 10 per cent, supported by a clear roadmap to build a USD 3 trillion economy, industry minister D Sridhar Babu said on Tuesday, January 20.

He invited global industry leaders to partner in Telangana Rising, a long-term vision built on policy stability, ease of doing business, and innovation-led growth.

At the inauguration of the India Pavilion at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Minister Sridhar Babu invited the industry leaders to invest in the state.

He told them that Telangana today offers a conducive, predictable ecosystem where global companies can scale, invest and participate meaningfully in the state’s development journey.

He said that life sciences, electronics, semiconductors, IT, aerospace, renewable energy and green technologies are the priority sectors.

The minister stated that with Rs 2.5 lakh crore in investments mobilised over the past two years, the emphasis remains on sustaining growth, creating employment and strengthening Telangana’s global standing.

He told the investors that Telangana has become a role model for other states in ease of doing business. Sridhar Babu said that his government’s resolve is not to wait for the future, but to build it.

He stated that they have set a target of increasing Telangana’s share in the country’s GDP to 10 per cent by 2047 and are taking visionary and planned steps accordingly. He stated that a comprehensive roadmap has been prepared with the participation of experts, industrialists, and the public to propel Telangana’s economy to $3 trillion by 2047.

He added that this vision document gives utmost priority to key sectors that will boost the state’s economy.

He elaborated on the favourable conditions, opportunities, and the existing ecosystem in Telangana for investments in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, life sciences, biotechnology, healthcare innovation, electronics, semiconductors, hardware manufacturing, IT, ITES, aerospace, defence, textiles, apparel manufacturing, food processing, agro-based industries, renewable energy, and green technologies.

He affirmed that they are sincerely working to bring new industries to the state and create employment opportunities for the youth.

He mentioned that his government has attracted investments worth approximately Rs 2.5 lakh crore in the last two years at the Davos forum.

He added that this year too, with the same spirit, they will explain the policies designed to boost industrial development and strive to encourage leading companies to invest in Telangana.

The minister announced that the Life Sciences Policy 2.0 and the Telangana AI Innovation Hub (TAIH) will be formally launched at the Davos forum to further enhance the global recognition of the “Telangana brand.”