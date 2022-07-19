Telangana: Air Force continues relief work at flood hit Kothagudem

19th July 2022
Photo: The Indian Air Force (IAF) logo

Hyderabad: The relief operations were continued by the Indian Air force (IAF) on Tuesday in the flood-affected Kothagudem district of Telangana.

During the operations, a Chetak helicopter undertook air dropping of relief materials to Cherla and Dummugudem villages. The helicopter operated throughout the day from Bhadrachalam town. A total of 450 kg of relief materials were dropped, making a total of 790 Kg of air-dropped since the operations began.

The helicopter also undertook aerial reconnaissance of the flood-affected areas with senior district officials on board to assess the flood situation. The helicopter continues to be at the disposal of the state government for relief operations in the ensuing days, IAF in a press release informed.

