Telangana: Akbaruddin Owaisi targets BRS over ‘unfulfilled promises’

Hyderabad: AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Wednesday, February 14, slammed the ‘friendly’ party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) over its ‘unfulfilled’ promises during its two terms in power.

During the budget debate, AIMIM’s floor leader, Akbaruddin Owaisi accused it of making promises without taking concrete steps to address minority issues.

He highlighted the case of the 1600-acre Waqf land of Manikonda Jagir, alleging that despite initial support during the Telangana struggle, the BRS government changed its stance after coming to power.

Owaisi also raised concerns about unresolved issues lingering for ten years under the previous government’s tenure.

Demanding immediate action from the current Congress-led state government, Owaisi called for the release of scholarship funds, fee refunds, and overseas scholarship arrears.

He proposed granting judicial powers to the Waqf Board and convening a meeting to address ownership claims of Waqf lands.

Furthermore, Owaisi criticised the use of funds allocated for Ramadan, alleging that district collectors diverted the sanctioned Rs 105 crore to other projects. He demanded accountability from the collectors and urged the recovery of the “misused” funds.

Highlighting unfulfilled promises, Owaisi mentioned the pending Rs 25 crore allocation for a complex near Haj House and suggested repurposing the Anis Gharba building for public facilities instead of commercial use.

He also raised concerns about the shortage of officials in minority institutions, advocating for permanent staffing to address the issue.