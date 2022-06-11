Telangana amasses Rs 12.3 crore from stamp duty in FY 2022-23

Hyderabad: Telangana has amassed Rupees 12,300 Crore from stamp duty and registration charges collection for the financial year 2022-23.

The youngest state has outclassed larger states such as Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat as it witnessed a 136 percent surge from 5,243 crores in FY 21 in its revenue collection for the current financial year. This has propelled Telangana as the highest annual percentage increment.

The state’s average monthly revenue collection for the current financial year was Rs 103 crore, as compared to Rs 43 crore Finacial Year 2021-22. Telangana has also made a contribution of seven percent to the overall revenue collections in the country, reported the Times of India.

As per an assessment by Motilal Oswal financials the total revenue collected from 27 state and Union Territories was recorded at 1.71 lakh crore for FY22, an increase of 34 per cent from 1.27 lakh crore in FY–21.