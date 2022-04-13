Telangana: 125 ft Ambedkar statue to be completed by Dec, says KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday commented that the work pertaining to installation of 125 feet height statue of Dr B R Ambedkar near NTR garden would be completed by December of this year.

He also stated that after speaking and reviewing the progress of works with social welfare minister Koppula Eshwar and others, the statue coming up in 11 acres at NTR gardens would be the tallest statue of Ambedkar in the world.

The state government is also constructing a mediation center, photo gallery, and meeting hall along with the statue by spending Rs 150 crore.

KTR said, “A large number of tourists would visit the premises after the construction is completed. Minister Eshwar was receiving the progress of the works for the last eight months.”

KTR said that Telangana was formed on the basis of article three of the constitution written by Ambedkar. The chief minister was following the directions of Ambedkar and working sincerely for the welfare of people as per their aspirations, he said.

“Development movement is now underway in Telangana since more development and welfare schemes are being implemented in the State and no other State in the country is implementing such initiatives,” KTR added.

“The state of Telangana was formed according to Article 3 of the constitution written by Ambedkar himself. The state chief minister KCR is following the path shown by Ambedkar and is working for the welfare of all the people as per their aspirations. There are schemes being implemented in the state that no other state has seen,” he said, referring to welfare schemes Dalit Bandhu and Rythu Bandhu.

The minister celebrated the 131st birth anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar in Begumpet on Wednesday morning. Speaking on the occasion, KTR expressed that it was the responsibility of the Dalit citizens who receive aid from the government to spend it for greater progress. “We have to fight caste discrimination with capital. Upon receiving money, you have to start thinking about ways to double the money while not mirroring your neighbors with a mob mentality,” he said.

KTR informed that under the T-Pride scheme, the government was currently providing a discount that can be paid in installments with 16% interest. He announced that the interest rate would now be reduced to 4%.