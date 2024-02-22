Telangana: Ambedkarites, Shivaji followers clash over land in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: Two groups clashed in Podur mandal of Vikarabad district after a row over the installation of a statue of Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj on Wednesday, January 22, night.

A group of local villagers attempted to install the statue of Chatrapathi Shivaji at an open land which was opposed by another group of villagers who claimed the land was assigned for construction of Ambedkar Bhavan. Soon arguments occurred between both groups and a mob clashed in the presence of police.

Additional forces were rushed to the spot. Senior officials visited the spot and held a meeting with local groups. A status quo is being maintained at the disputed site for now.