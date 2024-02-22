Rainfall expected amid summer-like temperatures in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is likely to receive much-awaited relief from the summer-like temperatures as the city is expected to be hit by rainfall.
Eastern parts of Telangana are also likely to receive rainfall due to the convergence of easterlies and moisture pull from the Bay of Bengal.
Short intense rainfall expected in Hyderabad
Weather enthusiast T. Balaji, known for accurate predictions, forecasts short but isolated rainfall during February 25-26.
In the case of eastern Telangana, rainfall is expected between February 24 and 26, as forecasted by the weather enthusiast.
Hyderabad records summer-like temperatures
Hyderabad has been experiencing summer-like temperatures for the past few weeks, with many areas recording temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius.
According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), no rainfall occurred in Hyderabad yesterday, however, some areas recorded temperatures over 37 degrees Celsius. These areas are
|Areas
|Maximum temperatures (in degrees Celsius)
|Nampally
|37.6
|Khairatabad
|37.2
|Mondamarket
|37.5
|Bansilalpet
|37.7
|Shaikpet
|37.7
|Asifnagar
|37.5
Amidst the summer-like temperatures in Hyderabad, rainfall is expected during February 25-26.