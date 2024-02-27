Telangana is among top 10 richest states in per capita urban spending

Hyderabad: Telangana has secured a spot in the list of top 10 states in India based on urban monthly per capita consumption expenditure (MPCE) for 2022-23.

According to the survey on household consumption expenditure by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Telangana ranks fourth in terms of urban MPCE.

Maharashtra tops list of top 10 states in India

Although both the rural and urban MPCE of Telangana surpass the national average MPCE, they trail behind Sikkim, Goa and Arunachal Pradesh’s MPCE. Sikkim leads with an urban MPCE of Rs 12,105.

Below are the top 10 states in India by per capita urban spending

States Per capita urban spending (in rupees) Sikkim 12,105 Goa 8,734 Arunachal Pradesh 8,636 Telangana 8,158 Himachal Pradesh 8,075 Haryana 7,911 Karnataka 7,666 Mizoram 7,655 Tamil Nadu 7,630 Tripura 7,405 Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation

Richest states

Meanwhile, Telangana is also among the top 10 richest states based on per capita income, measured by Per Capita Net State Domestic Product (NSDP). The per capita income in Telangana is Rs 3,08,732.

Below is the list of the top 10 richest states in India by NSDP per capita: