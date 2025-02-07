Telangana and Telugu Filmdom are on the war path; industry launches its awards

Hyderabad: Telangana State Government and Telugu film industry bonhomie seems to have ended.

In a significant move and counter to the State government’s “Gaddar Film Awards” named after famed balladeer and Naxal sympathiser Gaddar replacing Nandi awards, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) has decided to present its film awards.

Telugu film industry bigwigs decided for the Telugu Cinema Day celebrations held on Thursday (February 7), at the Telugu Film Chamber in Hyderabad. The release of the Telugu Feature film Bhakta Prahlada on February 6, 1935, is now taken as the “birth of Telugu Cinema” and it has decided to present film awards on that day annually.

New film flag

The film chambers also went a step further asking film personalities to host a special flag at the homes and theatres on that day. The film Chamber has entrusted the Flag design task to noted writer Paruchuri Gopala Krishna.

Film Chamber President Bharat Bhushan, Actor/Realtor Murali Mohan, writer Paruchuri Gopala Krishna, Secretary Prasanna Kumar, Directors’ Association President Veera Shankar, film journalist Rentala Jayadeva and others were present on the occasion.

Murali Mohan said film personalities enjoy greater public admiration than politicians. He recalled the glorious era of the Telugu film industry, the shift from Madras to Hyderabad and the growth of Telugu cinema over the years.

State vs. Chamber Film Awards

Chamber’s decision to present its film awards certainly doesn’t go down well with the State government after the recent patch-up following the Pushpa 2 film stampede episode at Sudarshan Theatre in Hyderabad in which a woman filmgoer and serious injuries to her son. The police arrested actor Allu Arvind, kept him behind bars overnight and later released him.

CM flays industry behaviour

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy denounced the Telugu film industry for ignoring the stampede victim and making a beeline to the actor Allu Arjun’s house after his release from jail after a night stay.

In a bid to mend fences, newly appointed Telangana Film Development Corporation chairman Dil Raju, (V Venkata Ramana Reddy) organised a meeting between the Chief Minister, his cabinet colleagues and Telugu film actors, producers, directors to ensure a “healthy atmosphere.”

Revanth Reddy met the Telugu Film industry under the newly formed Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC).

While the Government side was represented by CM, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, DGP Jitender and senior officials, the film industry had Producers like Allu Aravind, Daggubati Suresh, K Raghavendra Rao, Trivikram, Boyapati Srinu, and Vamsi. There were also actors Akkineni Nagarjuna, Daggubati Venkatesh, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Kiran Abbavaram and others.

Meet ended on a happy note

Though the meeting ended on a happy note with both groups promising to work in tandem for the development of the Telugu film industry, there seems to be no consensus on the awards issue.

The Telangana government had replaced Nandi awards with Gaddar awards. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who made the announcement recently said that Nandi awards were presented in United Andhra Pradesh.

“As an initiative of the Telangana government to recognise excellence in the domains of Telugu cinema, theatre, and television, new awards will be presented in honour of the esteemed revolutionary singer of Telangana, Gaddar, who passed away in August last year.” CM had said.

While Congress leaders and Left welcomed CM’s decision, the Telugu film industry maintained a muted silence.

In the undivided Andhra Pradesh, the State government presented Nandi awards on Ugadi, the Telugu New Year’s Day. The tradition was continued during the BRS tenure after the bifurcation of the State in 2014.

Unhappy move

The Telugu Film industry wasn’t happy over the change of name from Nandi Awards to Gaddar Awards. And not many responded to the CM’s decision positively.

“It was not right to change the name of Nandi Awards to Gaddar Awards. Whether one likes it or not, Gaddar promoted Naxalism and fought against the State. There could have been one award in his name. Nandi was an ideal name without any controversy. Besides, the film industry has a powerful caste and family lobby. And the awards always centred on these factors,” a film producer said.