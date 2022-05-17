Telangana: Andhra couple arrested for kidnapping infant

Hyderabad: A couple was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 27-day-old child from Vemulawada, Sircilla district, and cops rescued the infant.

Sircilla DSP Chandrakanth stated that Lavanya, a resident of Shanthi Nagar in Karimnagar town, left her house and came to Vemulawada following a disagreement with her husband. She was residing on the steps of Sri Raja Rajeswara Swamy temple with her two boys Sanath Kumar and a 27-day newborn. She became acquainted with a couple from Alipiri, Tirupati.

The couple moved to Vemulawada two months ago in search of jobs. They requested Lavanya to give them one of her sons because they were childless. Lavanya declined the proposition.

On Sunday night, the couple offered Lavanya booze. Lavanya discovered her baby boy, and the couple Sunitha, and Raviteja gone in the early hours of Monday. She went to the police at 6 am on Monday after a long search. Police opened an investigation and combed through CCTV material, Hans India Reported.

They followed the duo from Vemulawada to Karimnagar and then to the Warangal bus station. They notified Warangal police, who apprehended the pair. After administering medical tests to the infant, officers returned the child to his parents.

