SCR announces special trains for summer rush in Telangana, Andhra

Hyderabad: In view of the ongoing summer rush, the South Central Railways (SCR) announced special trains between various destinations.

Kacheguda-Tirupati-Kacheguda special train

According to a press release here on Saturday, the Kacheguda-Tirupati special train (Train no 07653) will run between April 11, April 18, April 25 and May 2 from Kacheguda-Tirupati.

Similarly, the Tirupati-Kacheguda special train (Train No. 07654) will run between April 12, April 19, April 26 and May 3 from Tirupati-Kacheguda.

The train will stop at Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Yerraguntla, Cuddapah and Renigunta stations in both directions.

Secunderabad-Narsapur-Secunderabad

The Secunderabad-Narsapur special train (Train No. 07170) will run between April 13, April 20 and April 27.

Similarly, the Narsapur- Secunderabad special train (Train No. 07169) will run between April 14, April 21 and April 28.

The Secunderabad-Narsapur special train will stop at Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikalur, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Bhimavaram Jn and Palakollu stations.

Similarly, the Narsapur-Secunderabad special train will stop at Palakollu, Bhimavaram Jn, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikalur, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda stations.

Extension of special trains

The SCR also announced special extension trains:

Secunderabad to Ramanathpuram (Train No 07695), every Wednesday from April 10 to April 24.

Ramanathpuram to Secunderabad (Train No 07696), every Friday from April 12 to April 26.