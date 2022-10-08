Telangana: Andoju Shankara Chary is BSP’s candidate for Munugode bypoll

Hyderabad: Telangana Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday announced Andoju Shankara Chary as its candidate for the upcoming Munugode bypoll on November 3.

“It’s official now. Mr Andoju Shankara Chary is #BSP Candidate for 93-Munugode By-election. We all wish him the very best…” Dr RS Praveen Kumar, the party’s state president tweeted.

It’s official now. Mr Andoju Shankara Chary is #BSP Candidate for 93-Munugode By-election. We all wish him the very best. మునుగోడు ఉప ఎన్నికకు #BSP అభ్యర్థిగా ఎంపికైన ఉన్నత విలువలున్న యువనాయకుడు శ్రీ. ఆందోజు శంకరాచారి గారికి హృదయపూర్వక అభినందనలు. కలుద్దాం-నిలుద్దాం-గెలుద్దాం.✊🐘 pic.twitter.com/741Hu7Hywi — Dr.RS Praveen Kumar (@RSPraveenSwaero) October 8, 2022

With this development, Shankara Chary joins the list of several party candidates including TRS’ K Prabhakar Reddy, BJP’s K Rajagopal Reddy, Congress party’s Palvai Sravanthi, and Praja Shanti Party’s balladeer Gaddar.

The Munugode seat was vacant after the then incumbent MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned and quit the Congress party. Further, Reddy joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 21 after tendering his resignation on August 8. The announcement was made in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah.

Reddy stated that he was unhappy with Revanth Reddy being appointed as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president and remarked that those who have self-respect will not stay in the party.