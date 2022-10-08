Telangana: Andoju Shankara Chary is BSP’s candidate for Munugode bypoll

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 8th October 2022 4:06 pm IST
Telangana: Andoju Shankara Chary is BSP's candidate for Munugode
Andolu Shankara Chary with state BSP chief RS Praveen Kumar.

Hyderabad: Telangana Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday announced Andoju Shankara Chary as its candidate for the upcoming Munugode bypoll on November 3.

“It’s official now. Mr Andoju Shankara Chary is #BSP Candidate for 93-Munugode By-election. We all wish him the very best…” Dr RS Praveen Kumar, the party’s state president tweeted.

With this development, Shankara Chary joins the list of several party candidates including TRS’ K Prabhakar Reddy, BJP’s K Rajagopal Reddy, Congress party’s Palvai Sravanthi, and Praja Shanti Party’s balladeer Gaddar.

MS Education Academy

The Munugode seat was vacant after the then incumbent MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned and quit the Congress party. Further, Reddy joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 21 after tendering his resignation on August 8. The announcement was made in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah.

Reddy stated that he was unhappy with Revanth Reddy being appointed as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president and remarked that those who have self-respect will not stay in the party.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button