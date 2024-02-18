Telangana: Another student’s death at Suryapet Gurukul school raises suspicion

Hyderabad: A week after a 17-year-old girl’s suicide at a Gurukul School in Imampet of Suryapet district, another Class X girl from the same school takes her life.

Irugu Asmita, a 15-year-old girl, also a student of Imampet Gurukul School, hanged herself at her residence in Hyderabad on Saturday, February 17. She hails from Burakacharla village and was a resident student at Gurukul School. Asmita was among the many students who were sent back home after an Intermediate student died by suicide.

Last week, a 17-year-old female student died after she participated in the freshers’ day celebrations.

BRS MLC K Kavitha raised questions on the development.

“It is sad that another student of Suryapet Mandal Imampeta SC Girls Gurukula School has committed suicide. Two female students of the same school committed suicide within a short period of time. What is happening in Telangana social welfare schools? Why are students committing suicide in a row? The absence of a full-fledged social welfare minister leaves the government unable to address many such issues. We request the government to immediately appoint a full-time welfare minister and give counseling to the students,” she said in a post on X.