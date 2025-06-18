Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau conducts drug awareness program for juveniles

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) on Wednesday, June 18, conducted a drug awareness program at the observation home for juveniles.

The focus of the program was to educate young individuals about the harmful effects of substance abuse and the importance of leading a healthy and disciplined life.

The event was attended by 200 juveniles who were given insights into the consequences of drug use and were taught practical strategies to resist peer pressure. Officials also distributed sports equipment, including carrom boards, chess sets, footballs and volleyballs, in order to encourage juveniles to channel their energy into constructive activities.

Through this event, government officials reaffirmed their dedication to continued engagement with at-risk youth and working towards a safer and healthier society through education and empowerment.

Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau urges people to report drug-related concerns at their toll-free number 1908 or connect through WhatsApp on 871266 71111. People can even reach out through their email at tsnabho-hyd@tspolice.gov.in.