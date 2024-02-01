Telangana, AP agree on KRMB running Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar projects

Hyderabad: The governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh agreed to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) handling the operations of the Srisailam and the Nagarjunasagar projects’ water management outlets, which provide water for irrigation to both states.

The decision came after a meeting held by the Union water resources Secretary with the Engineer in Chiefs’ (ENC) of Telangana, AP at Jalasoudha in the city on Thursday, February 1.

Also, both AP and Telangana agreed to the formation of a three-member committee which will take the final call on water sharing between the states.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Telangana ENC Muralidhar Rao said that the state has voiced its demand for a share of 50 per cent in the Krishna waters.

He also said that the discussion didn’t include the decision over the management of hydroelectric centres.

AP ENC Narayana Reddy informed that it was agreed in the meeting that 6 components of Telangana and 9 components of Andhra Pradesh will be handed over to the KRMB.

“Both states also agreed on allocating personnel for the operations,” he said.

(This is a developing story. The latest version will be updated)