Telangana: AP MBBS aspirants move SC on 100% quota for locals

Earlier, the decision was challenged before the Telangana High Court, but it restricted the relief to only 6 candidates who had approached the High Court instead of passing an order in rem.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 29th August 2023 9:20 pm IST
Observing that there has to be harmony and comity between communities, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to constitute a committee to look into the cases of hate speech.
Supreme Court

New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court against a decision of the Telangana government providing 100% reservation under “Competent Authority Quota” to only local candidates.

The writ petition, filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, contended that the discriminatory reservation policy not only violates Section 95 and other provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 but also infringes upon the fundamental rights and constitutional safeguards as guaranteed under Article 14, Article 16 and Article 21.

Also Read
Telangana: Kavitha terms Rs 200 LPG price cut as ‘gaslighting’

“The GOMs No. 72 dated 03.07.2023 issued by the State of Telangana….providing 100% reservation under ‘Competent Authority Quota’ to only students of Telangana State as against the object and intent of Article 371D, is highly-illegal, arbitrary, irregular, irrational, and in violation to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 apart from being violative of Articles 14, 16 and 21 of the Constitution of India, 1950,” it stated.

MS Education Academy

The plea alleged that the action of the Telangana government, driven by ulterior motives discriminated against students hailing from Andhra Pradesh.

“Petitioners before this Hon’ble Court have a better NEET score and consequentially a higher All-India Rank than that of the 6 candidates who approached the Hon’ble High Court of Telangana,” said the plea filed through advocates P. Thirumala Rao and Filza Moonis.

Earlier, the decision was challenged before the Telangana High Court, but it restricted the relief to only 6 candidates who had approached the High Court instead of passing an order in rem.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 29th August 2023 9:20 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button