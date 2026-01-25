Telangana, AP personnel get gallantry medals on Republic Day

Hyderabad: A total of 12 service personnel from Telangana and 15 from Andhra Pradesh are among 982 servicemen from across India have been awarded gallantry medals during Republic Day, 2026 .

The service personnel belong to various departments, including police, fire, home guard, civil defence, and correctional services. Given below is the list of servicemen from the two Telugu states who have been awarded

Telangana

Badugula Sumathi, Inspector General, Pagunta Venkat Ramulu, Commandant, Moghilicherla Shankar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Attluri Bhanu Murthy, Senior Commandant, KVM Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police, C Vamsi Mohan Reddy, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thummala Laxmi, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Burra Yellaiah, Sub-Inspector, V Purushotham Reddy, Sub-Inspector, Syed Abdul Kareem, Sub-Inspector, Boddu Anandam, Assistant Sub-Inspector and Paili Manohar, Head Constable.

Andhra Pradesh

Vikrama Rao Kamavarapu, Sub-Inspector Krishna Mohan Singala, Additional Superintendent of Police Narasimha Rao Kundeti, Inspector/ARMR Siva Reddy Rayapu, Deputy Superintendent of Police Srinivasa Reddy Chinnaavula, Assistant Sub-Inspector Rangaiah Galla, Head Constable Jayaram Katari, Armed Police Sub-Inspector Gangadhara Rao Madasu, Assistant Sub-Inspector Narasimhulu Kalidevi, Head Constable, Venkatakrishna Muneswara Rao Eatha, Armed Police Sub-Inspector Abraham Annaladasu, Assistant Sub-Inspector Rama Krishna Koppisetti, Assistant Sub-Inspector Venkata Sesha Naga Mallikarjuna Rao Polavarapu, Assistant Commandant Shaik Shafi Ulla, Sub-Inspector Rama Rao Karajada, Assistant Commandant