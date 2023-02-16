Telangana: Applications for Agniveer recruitment rally to begin tomorrow

Hyderabad: A fresh notification in context with the Agniveer recruitment rally was released by the Army Recruiting Office, Secunderabad, on Wednesday.

The notification invited online applications from unmarried male candidates for the selection tests for Agniveer intake for the recruiting year 2023-24 under Agnipath Scheme.

According to a press release, the selection test will be applicable to all districts in Telangana the last date for which is March 15.

Interested candidates can start filling out their applications on the website from February 16.

The exam will begin on April 17 with the recruitment process conducted in two phases. Phase I will be Online Common Entrance Exam at Computer Based Test Centres spread pan India and Phase 2 will be Recruitment Rally by AROs at Rally Venue.