Telangana: Applications invited for A4 retail liquor shops

Hyderabad: Telangana government has notified the allotment of licences to retail liquor (A4) shops as per their new liquor policy for 2023-25.

District collectors have been asked to take up drawings of lots for the identification of shops.

As per the government’s decision, 15 percent of the total shops will be reserved for Gowda, 10 percent for SC, and 5 percent for ST.

The policy will be applicable from December 1, 2023, to November 30, 2025.

While the notification for the auction will be issued on August 4, the applications will be accepted till 6 pm on August 18.

The draw of lots for the selection of licensees will be held on August 21.

According to the new policy, a total of 2620 shops will be put on auction for the period 2023-25 and each of them will be placed on the basis of the population in a district.

Additionally, the non-refundable licence fee for each application has been fixed at Rs 2 lakh as per the new policy, while the retail excise tax was left unchanged.

Furthermore, the yearly retail excise tax per annum will be Rs 5 lakh while the applicants can make payments in six instalments instead of four.

However, the payments have to be made every two months. Eligible applicants have to submit 25 per cent of the amount as excise tax for one year.

Eligible applicants have to pay the full amount on the same day of the drawing of lots.

Those who want to apply for more than one application can apply with the original challan fee of Rs 2 lakh for each application.

There is also a provision for converting A4 liquor shops into walk-in stores by making a payment of Rs 5 lakh per annum for each shop. The business hours of A4 liquor shops shall remain the same as they were in the previous license period.