Telangana: 'Tiranga' to be sold online & through ePostOffice portal

Hyderabad: The Postal Department of Telangana has announced the commencement of the sale of national flags online and through the Post Offices under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga 2.0′ campaign.

The campaign, which is a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrations, aims to instil a sense of patriotism and unity among citizens.

Also Read IMD issues yellow alert as Hyderabad may see rainfall today

It will also encourage them to proudly hoist the national flag in their homes on Independence Day, to be celebrated on August 15.

“The national flags will be available for sale at 6,214 Post Offices across Telangana and can be purchased at Rs 25 per flag,” said a press release.

Online purchasing options through the ePostOffice portal will be available till August 12.

As per the press release, citizens may purchase up to five flags each online.

Also, the delivery will be arranged at the desired address without any extra charges on or before August 13.