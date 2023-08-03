Telangana: ‘Tiranga’ to be sold online through ePostOffice portal

National flags will be available for sale at 6,214 Post Offices across Telangana and can be purchased at Rs 25 per flag.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 3rd August 2023 10:16 am IST
Telangana: 'Tiranga' to be sold online & through ePostOffice portal
ANI

Hyderabad: The Postal Department of Telangana has announced the commencement of the sale of national flags online and through the Post Offices under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga 2.0′ campaign.

BookMyMBBS

The campaign, which is a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrations, aims to instil a sense of patriotism and unity among citizens.

Also Read
IMD issues yellow alert as Hyderabad may see rainfall today

It will also encourage them to proudly hoist the national flag in their homes on Independence Day, to be celebrated on August 15.

MS Education Academy

“The national flags will be available for sale at 6,214 Post Offices across Telangana and can be purchased at Rs 25 per flag,” said a press release.

Online purchasing options through the ePostOffice portal will be available till August 12.

As per the press release, citizens may purchase up to five flags each online.

Also, the delivery will be arranged at the desired address without any extra charges on or before August 13.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 3rd August 2023 10:16 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button