IMD issues yellow alert as Hyderabad may see rainfall today

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 3rd August 2023 9:45 am IST
rainfall in hyderabad
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad, as the city is likely to experience rainfall today.

Apart from Hyderabad, the yellow alert has been issued for Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Nirmal, Mancherial, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, J. Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Vikarabad districts of Telangana.

According to the weather department, all six zones of the city, namely Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally, can expect rainfall today. Additionally, thunderstorms and lightning are also be witnessed.

Image credit: IMD Hyderabad
Meanwhile, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) forecasts light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers at isolated places in the capital city.

In Telangana, Keesara of Medchal-Malkajgiri district received the highest rainfall, i.e., 16 mm, in the last 24 hours. In the same time period, no rainfall was recorded in Hyderabad.

