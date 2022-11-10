Telangana: Applications invited for homes for transgenders from NGOS/CBOS

Hyderabad: Applications are now open for NGOS/CBOS shelter homes run by transgender communities in the state, said the Department for Welfare of Disabled and Senior Citizens here on Thursday.

In a press release, it said that the applicants should be capable of providing shelter with basic amenities like food, shelter, medical care and recreational facilities to those facing social, psychological and economical constraints.

“The Home should provide support for skill development, extend counselling for those facing gender dysphoria and funds for undergoing transition. Moreover, they should provide legal and psychological care to transgenders so that they can restart their lives again,” the release said.

NGOs/CBOs run by the transgender community or those working in the allied fields of community organizing, human rights, women empowerment etc, or, those with interest and sound knowledge of the unique challenges faced by the transgender community are strongly encouraged to apply.

The applications and guidelines will available on the departmental website www.wdse Telangana gov.in.

Applicants should properly fill and submit hard copies by enclosing relevant documents in the Office of the Director, Welfare of Disabled and Senior Citizens department, Malakpet, Nalgonda X Roads ten days from the date of notification.

The applications received after the stipulated time are not accepted.

For more details contact: 9652394751.