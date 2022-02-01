Telangana: Applications invited for second cohort of T-AIM

Hyderabad: The Telangana AI Mission has opened application for the second cohort of the Revv-up start up program. Startups focusing on Artificial Intelligence are eligible to apply.

The program aims to promote the advances in Artificial Intelligence, providing a platform for AI enthusiasts across Telangana, The T-AIM initiative will also provide assistance to those who are interested in setting up their AI ventures in the state. Interested people can apply at https://form.jotform.com/220102477479052 .

It is to be noted that the T-AIM program was initiated in August, 2021 and the first cohort consisted of 42 emerging start ups. The program provides an opportunity to work closely with government to find solutions for societal and business issues.

From the first cohort nearly 15 startups have interacted with Government of Telangana to explore Proof of Concept opportunities and few of them are in advanced discussions to initiate the pilot stage . Over 20 startups from the program had the opportunity to pitch to several investors.

Some of them have either received the funding or will be funded soon. At least 20 startups have begun exploring the North American market with assistance from T-AIM’s partner organisation. Six of these ventures are exploring the Central European market through virtual delegations and virtual booths enabled by the program.

Expressing his view on the initiative , IT pricipal secreatay Jayesh Rajan said, “The Revv Up accelerator is now synonymous with innovative and impactful solutions to solve real world problems. Through T-AIM, the Government of Telangana is committed to providing a conducive ecosystem for AI startups. The State welcomes startups from across the country to apply to this program”.