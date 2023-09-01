Telangana: Applications open for sports coach at Tribal schools

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Tribal Welfare Department has invited applications for sports coaches on an out-sourcing basis in Tribal schools.

Those selected will have to work in TW Model Sports Schools including AHS (Boys) Kinnerasani, Bhadradri Kothagudem District, AHS (Girls), Kachanapally, Bhadradri Kothagudem District, AHS (Boys), Kothaguda, Mahabubabad District and Water Sports Academy at AHS Bowenpally, Hyderabad for the year 2023-24.

The openings have been rolled out for volleyball, basketball, archery and fencing streams. Additionally, the coaches from NS NIS who have undergone 1-year diploma course are also eligible to apply.

Those who fit the criteria can submit their resumes via email to the website or can drop the hard copy of the application with necessary documents in the Academic Cell at the office of Commissioner of Tribal Welfare, DSS Bhavan, Masab Tank on or before September 12.

Those selected will be compensated on an honorarium basis. The application format is available for download at tstribalwelfare.cgg.gov.in

Contact 9908550250, 9247267050 from 10:30 am to 5 pm for more details.