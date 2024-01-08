Telangana appoints first Additional AG from minority community

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has appointed two new Additional Advocate General (AAG). One of them is the state’s youngest AAG and another is the first from the minority community.

Advocate Mohammed Imran Khan was appointed as the third AAG since the formation of the state on December 31, 2023. He is the first AAG of Telangana from the minority community. Also, advocate Tera Rajnikanth Reddy, who was appointed as second AAG is the youngest person holding the post.

Khan completed his LLB from Osmania University and enrolled as an advocate in 1988. His areas of expertise include civil, matrimonial, cantonment, municipal and writ laws.

“I feel humbled that I am the first Additional Advocate General from the Muslim community to be appointed since the time the State of Andhra Pradesh was formed and coincidentally also the first Designated Senior Advocate from my community from the State of Telangana. In all my future endeavours I will try to do whatever work is entrusted to me to the best of my ability,” he was quoted by Live Law.

On the other hand, Reddy completed his LLB from Ullom College of Law, Hyderabad, and enrolled as an advocate in 2004. He specialises in writ, civil and arbitration laws and served as a secretary to the Telangana Advocates Association.

Thanking the state government, Reddy assured to pave way to all first generation advocates by hard work and professional commitment. “I am grateful to uphold the dignity of the office and interest of the members and bar and bench,” he said.

Also Read Appoint Muslims to key legal roles in Telangana: MBT to Congress

This comes shortly after Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan urged Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge to consider appointing a Muslim candidate for key legal positions such as advocate general, additional advocate general or public prosecutor in Telangana.

In a letter addressed to Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on December 18, the MBT spokesperson had said that since 1956, there had been no Muslim representative in the legal system during erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.