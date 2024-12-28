Telangana appoints Liaison Officer to assist devotees at TTD

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has appointed C Ganesh Kumar as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to address the concerns of devotees from Telangana visiting the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

This decision comes amid complaints that TTD staff were not responding to official request letters submitted by devotees through their elected representatives and ministers.

The appointment aims to facilitate better services and resolve issues faced by these devotees during their visits to Tirumala.

Liasion officer to receive Rs 1L monthly salary

Ganesh Kumar will operate under the administrative supervision of the Commissioner of Endowments and will receive a monthly salary of Rs 1 lakh, which will be disbursed through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

The funding for this position will be sourced from the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Vari Devasthanam in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

The Revenue (Endowment) department is tasked with implementing this decision, as stated by Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Principal Secretary to the government.

Telangana’s Endowments minister Konda Surekha expressed optimism that the Andhra Pradesh government would take proactive steps to address the grievances of Telangana devotees at Tirumala.

She made these remarks after visiting the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Srisailam with her family, highlighting a commitment to improving the experience for all devotees visiting these sacred sites.