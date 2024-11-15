Telangana approved over Rs 294 cr for ‘minority welfare’ in Q3

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has approved a budget of Rs. 294.61 crore for the Department of Minority Welfare in the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year. Special Secretary for Minority Welfare Tafsir Iqbal issued GO.RT.95, outlining specific budget allocations for various schemes focused on educational and economic advancement for minorities.

A significant portion of the budget is designated for the Minority Finance Corporation’s initiatives. The government allocated Rs. 7.50 crore for the Training and Employment Scheme, aiming to enhance employment opportunities for minorities. In addition, Rs. 30 crore has been designated for this scheme, with Rs. 15 crore already released.

For the Subsidy Scheme linked to bank loans, Rs. 300 crore has been allocated in total, with Rs. 150 crore disbursed thus far and an additional Rs. 75 crore approved for release this quarter. This scheme is structured so that 90% of the budget goes to the Minorities Finance Corporation, while the Christian Finance Corporation receives the remaining 10%.

Under the scholarship programs, Rs. 30 crore has been allocated for minority students. Of the Rs. 120 crore total budget for scholarships, Rs. 60 crore was released in previous quarters, with another Rs. 30 crore set for release in the fourth quarter. Additionally, the Fee Reimbursement Scheme has been allocated Rs. 300 crore, of which Rs. 150 crore has already been distributed and Rs. 75 crore this quarter.

Other key allocations include Rs. 3 crore for the Telangana Urdu Academy’s Urdu Ghar Shaadikhana scheme, with funds designated for promoting Urdu language, building community centers, and vocational training. One crore has been allocated for the Minority Study Circle, with Rs. 2 crore already released from the total allocation of Rs. 4 crore.

The Chief Minister’s Overseas Scholarship Scheme received Rs. 32.50 crore in the current quarter, as part of its Rs. 130 crore budget. Additionally, Rs. 75 lakh was approved for Dairat Al Maarif Osmania for preserving and publishing classic texts. The Telangana Waqf Board received Rs. 30 crore for the honorarium of imams and muezzins, as part of the Rs. 120 crore allocated for this purpose, with Rs. 60 crore previously released.

Further support includes Rs. 75 lakh for the Center for Education Development of Minorities, Rs. 82.5 lakh for maintenance and repairs of the Makkah Masjid and Shahi Masjid, and Rs. 1.65 crore allocated to these mosques.

Through these allocations, the Telangana government aims to advance educational opportunities, provide economic assistance, and support the cultural heritage of minority communities in the state.