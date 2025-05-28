Telangana approves new RGUKT campus at Mahabubnagar

The new campus will offer undergraduate courses in computer science and engineering.

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana on Wednesday, May 28, has granted administrative sanction for the establishment of a new campus of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) at Mahabubnagar, set to commence from the academic year 2025-26.

This decision was approved following proposals from the Telangana council of higher education and the commissioner of technical education.

The new campus will offer undergraduate courses in computer science and engineering, including specialisations in artificial intelligence and machine learning and data science. While the government has approved the creation of the campus, separate orders regarding the budget and staffing are expected to follow.

The vice chancellor (in-charge) of RGUKT Basar, along with the commissioner of technical education, has been tasked with taking the necessary steps to establish and operationalise the campus.

