Telangana approves Rs 200 cr scheme to electrify 18,766 autos

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has approved a Rs 200 crore scheme to help auto drivers switch to electric auto rickshaws.

As many as 18,766 auto drivers in Telangana would be covered under the scheme. Auto drivers in Telangana’s Core Urban Region Economy can receive a subsidy of Rs 1.5 lakh each for switching to e-rickshaws.

The Rs 200 crore scheme is jointly funded by the Scheduled Castes Development Department Rs 50 crore, Tribal Welfare Development Department Rs 50 crore, Backwards Classes Welfare Department Rs 50 crore and Minority Welfare Department Rs 50 crore.

The Telangana Autorickshaw Electric Conversion Scheme-2026, issued by the Transport, Roads and Buildings Department, aims to accelerate the transition of urban autorickshaws to clean electric propulsion and reduce fuel costs and emissions from vehicles.

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According to the Transport Department, 11,254 diesel autorickshaws and 7,512 petrol autorickshaws will be replaced with electric rickshaws. The auto drivers can either retrofit their existing rickshaws or replace them with the new ones.

Auto owners who plan to retain their existing vehicle chassis can opt for an AIS-123-approved electric retrofit kit.

The government will assist up to Rs 1.5 lakh or the actual cost of the kit, including installation and standard fitment accessories, whichever is lower.

Beneficiaries may choose between a fixed battery kit and a removable swappable battery kit from empanelled manufacturers.

Those who plan to replace their existing autos can buy a factory-manufactured, type-approved electric L5M passenger three-wheeler.

The government will provide a Rs 1.5 lakh subsidy upfront through empanelled dealers, which will be adjusted against the vehicle’s final on-road price. The auto owners will have to pay the remaining amount.

The government has not prescribed a maximum price for an eligible new electric autorickshaw.

Instead, the auto drivers may select their preferred manufacturer, dealer and model after being provided details including ex-showroom and on-road price, battery capacity, certified driving range, battery warranty and motor and controller warranty.

Dealers must keep the quoted prices firm for one year under the scheme.