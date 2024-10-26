Telangana: Constable falls on Sircilla SP’s feet demanding justice

Hyderabad: In an incident that could melt even the stone-hearts, a battalion’s police constable fell on the feet of Rajanna Sircilla SP Akhil Mahajan during the protest of constables from the Armed Reserve (AR) and Telangana Special Police (TGSP) at Sircilla on Saturday, demanding the implementation of “One Police, One State” policy in Telangana.

The armed reserve constables belonging to TGSP 17th battalion held a protest at the Sircilla commandant’s office in Sardapur of Sircilla on Saturday morning.

District SP went to the protesting constables to listen to their woes, when a battalion constable fell on the former’s feet and told him that they were being used to work in the residences of their higher officials by force.

Looking at the constable in tears while seeking justice, the SP and his gunmen tried to lift him, but he continued to shed tears at the SP’s feet.