Telangana: Are private engineering colleges collecting excess fees?

Hyderabad: The Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) have come into action after receiving multiple complaints against several private engineering colleges in the state.

As per the complaints received from the students, engineering colleges are collecting an excess fees in the name of miscellaneous.

Some students alleged that colleges are collecting fees for reading corners, transportation, and hostel even if they don’t want to avail them.

Till now, the committee has sent notices to 26 colleges and out of them, 20 were found guilty. The committee imposed a fine of Rs. 2 lakh per student on these 20 colleges. Apart from it, the colleges were asked to refund the excess fees collected from the students.

Fees of engineering colleges in Telangana

Recently, the Telangana government gave a nod to the recommendation by the AFRC to increase fees in engineering colleges in the state.

As per the GO issued by the government, the fees in 40 engineering colleges have either reached Rs. 1 lakh or crossed it. The highest fee has been fixed for the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT).

Among minority engineering colleges, the highest fee has been fixed for Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET). Its fee increased by over 13 percent.

The minimum fee in the engineering colleges in Telangana was also hiked to Rs. 45, 000. Earlier it was Rs. 35000 per annum.

Apart from Tuition fees, the students have to pay other fees. They are a one-time payment of Rs. 2000 towards admission fee, Rs. 1000 per annum towards students related Special Services, Rs. 1500 per annum towards Common Services, and a one-time payment of Rs. 1000 towards the library and laboratory deposit.

Also Read MJ engineering college fee hiked – Know fees of minority colleges in Telangana

Committee to scrutinize management quota admissions

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has decided to form a committee of professors to scrutinize management quota admissions in engineering colleges.

The decision was taken after many students and their parents complained that the colleges are not taking merit into consideration while giving admissions in management quota.

In order to scrutinize the complaints, a committee will be formed.