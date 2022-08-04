Telangana: Army recruitment rally to be held in Suryapet

Hyderabad: The Indian army announced on Thursday that a recruitment rally under the Agnipath Scheme will be conducted in Suryapet from October 15 to October 31.

The army will conduct the rally at Sri Venkateshwara Degree College Ground in Suryapet.

The rally aims to enroll candidates into the Army from all districts of Telangana under the Army Recruitment Office, Secunderabad.

The selected candidates, or ‘Agniveers’, will be hired for Agniveer general duty, Agniveer technical, Agniveer clerk/store keeper technical, Agniveer tradesman (10th pass), and Agniveer tradesman (8th pass) categories.

Candidates can apply online only at the official website from 05 August 2022 to 03 September 2022. Candidates up to the age of 23 years as of October 1, 2022 are eligible to apply.

The Recruitment process is fully automated, fair, and transparent, said a press note from the government.

“Candidates must guard against touts/fraudsters who claim that they can help anyone pass or get enrolled. Only hard work and preparation will ensure their selection as per merit. Touts and agents have no role to play and candidates are advised not to be lured by such agents/ agencies,” read the press note.

The Agnipath scheme

According to the Central government, under the new scheme around 45,000 – 50,000 young men will be recruited every year. The ones selected will be known as ‘Agniveers’.

Agniveers will have a tenure of just four years. They will undergo intense training in the first six months and then be recruited into the chosen defense sector – army, navy, or airforce – and will serve the country for the next three and a half years.

The salary provided at the beginning will be Rs 30,000/- which will scale up to Rs 40,000/- at the end of the fourth year.

Once the four years are over, only 25% of Agniveers will be retained and given permanent employment in the defence for the next 15 years. The remaining 75% will be sent back to civil society.

The government will provide a tax-free lump sum amount of Rs 11.71 lakhs to those who will be let go. They will also get life insurance for four years of Rs 48 lakhs. In case of death, the government will pay an ex-gratia of over Rs 1 crore.