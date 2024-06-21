Telangana: Around 200 podu farmers seek Congress help to reclaim land

They said that they will launch a stir from Kondapalli village in Penchikalpet mandal if their demands are not met.

Published: 21st June 2024
Hyderabad: Around 200 podu farmers from Itikalapahad met Sirpur Congress in-charge Ravi Srinivas, urging him to prevent officials of the forest department from taking away their land.

On Friday, they reached Srinivas’s residence and sought his help. They said that they have been tilling the land for the last 75 years and are now being prevented by the forest department. The land is their only source of income.

Srinivas told the farmers that he had already brought the issue to the notice of minister Seethakka. He assured them their land would not be taken away, adding that he had spoken to forest officials in this regard.

