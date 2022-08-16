Telangana: Around 4800 applications received for 969 doctor’s posts

Hyderabad: The number of applications received for MBBS doctor posts is less than expected. The application process ended on Sunday. Only 4,800 applications were received for 969 posts.

More than two thousand candidates submitted their applications in the last two days. Five candidates are competing for each post.

Earlier, the government had issued a notification for filling up 1,326 posts in various government hospitals. Of these, 357 tutor jobs were withdrawn by the Government.

These posts are being filled by the Medical Recruitment Board with MBBS qualification. All these are civil assistant surgeon posts.

In the beginning, less than 200 applications were received, however, during the last couple of days many applications were received.

There will be no written test for doctors’ posts as it will be done on the basis of merit, weightage and roster points.

The state government has banned the private practice of the government doctors – a move which is being opposed by the doctors. This is cited as the main reason for the lack of interest shown by the doctors in government jobs.