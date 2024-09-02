Telangana: Asaduddin calls for nationwide protest over Waqf board bill

Mahbubnagar: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and called for a nationwide protest on Monday in a protest gathering at Telangana.



In a protest meeting against the bill, the AIMIM chief said that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board has decided to launch a nationwide protest, “We have gathered here today on behalf of All India Muslim Personal Law Board because of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 that has been brought by the Modi government.” The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has decided to launch a nationwide protest and make people aware of how this Bill is against the Constitution…”, the AIMIM chief said.



The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Waqf Act provides for the renaming of the Waqf Act, 1995, as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995.

It seeks to clearly define “Waqf” as Waqf by any person practising Islam for at least five years and having ownership of such property and ensure that the creation of Waqf-alal-aulad does not lead to the denial of inheritance rights to women.

The bill seeks to omit Section 40 relating to the powers of the Board to decide if a property is Waqf property, provide for filing of accounts of waqf by Mutawallis to the Board through a central portal for better control over their activities, reform the Tribunal structure with two members, and provide for appeals against the orders of the Tribunal to the High Court within a specified period of ninety days.

The bill also seeks to provide for the establishment of a separate Board of Auqaf for Boharas and Aghakhanis.



The government had introduced the bill in the budget session of Parliament and it was decided to send the legislation to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for further scrutiny.



On August 30, the second meeting of the JPC headed by MP Jagadambika Pal was held in the Parliament House Annexe. The committee had called the All India Sunni Jamiyatul Ulama, Mumbai, the Delhi-based Indian Muslims for Civil Rights, the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board and the Rajasthan Board of Muslim Waqf to register their views.



As per the sources, the Muslim bodies pointed out many clauses of the bill, which are a matter of concern for Muslims. Sources said that ‘Waqf by Users’ was the key issue of heated discussion in the meeting. The Muslim side raised their concern and said that it is a matter of religious faith and practice. So, the government should not try to interfere in this.



The JPC has also invited views and suggestions from the public, NGOs, experts, stakeholders and institutions as per a press communique by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.