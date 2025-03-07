Telangana ASHA workers protest against GPS surveillance, demand better wages

Hyderabad: The Telangana ASHA workers Union staged a protest at Harihara Kala Bhavan in Hyderabad under the auspices of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), highlighted several key demands, including the removal of GPS surveillance on ASHA workers and the implementation of a fixed monthly wage of Rs 18,000.

The union representatives submitted a memorandum to Dr. Venkati, the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) of Hyderabad, detailing their demands.

These included provision of Provident Fund (PF) and Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) benefits, job security, holidays on Sundays and festivals, payment of pending bills, maternity leaves, quality uniforms, and reduction of workload.

They also requested that tasks without remuneration should not be assigned to them.

The protest is part of a broader movement by ASHA workers across India, who are seeking better working conditions and compensation for their critical role in public health services.

In recent months, ASHA workers in various states have been organizing protests and demonstrations to press their demands, which include higher honorariums, retirement benefits, and improved service conditions.

In a related development, ASHA workers in other parts of the country, such as Kerala, have been protesting for similar demands, including increased honorariums and retirement benefits.

The Kerala government has faced criticism for its response to the protests, including attempts to train health volunteers as a potential replacement for striking workers.