Telangana: Ashes stolen from cremation ground in Medak for gold

Hyderabad: The ashes of two elderly women were stolen from the cremation ground, allegedly by thieves seeking gold ornaments, in Chegunta, Medak district.

According to Chegunta police, two elderly women, Muradi Narsamma, who passed away on October 30, and Nagamani, who died on October 31, were cremated at the local Vaikunthadham cremation ground.

On Saturday, Nagamani’s family members visited the cremation site and were horrified to see that her half-burnt remains had been dug out. When they checked the nearby pyre of Narsamma, they found that the ashes from the head portion were missing.

Investigation underway

During cremations, family members often place small pieces of gold in the mouth of the deceased, and elderly women’s ear ornaments are sometimes left intact. Police suspect the miscreants may have removed the remains to steal the gold items.

An investigation has been launched, and local authorities are examining the matter further.

