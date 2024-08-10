Telangana: Asifabad collector to ensure full medical staff at govt hospital

Hyderabad: Telangana health and family welfare minister Damodar Rajanarasimha on Friday, August 9 asked the Komaram Bheem Asifabad collector to ensure full medical staff is available at the government hospitals in the district.

Rajanarasimha also directed the district medical officer, Tukaram to ensure that the required staff and medicines are available at the hospitals to provide medical care for patients suffering from seasonal disease.

The minister reviewed the performance of all government hospitals in the district.